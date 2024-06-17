Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Up 0.5%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.85. 8,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 48,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Regulus Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 19.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.23.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

