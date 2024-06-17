Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 891,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE RVTY traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.39. 625,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

