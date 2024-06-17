RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $321.85.

Shares of RH stock opened at $229.73 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.37.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

