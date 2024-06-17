Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,043,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 657,885 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Riskified Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

