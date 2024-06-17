Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. 12,619,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,334,949. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

