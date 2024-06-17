Robert W. Baird Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $545.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $605.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

