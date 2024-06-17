Robert W. Baird Cuts MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $84.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.80.

MSM stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

