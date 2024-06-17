Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.14.

Roblox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $216,194,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

