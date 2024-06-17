Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.14.

Roblox Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,221,000 after purchasing an additional 867,805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 764,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

