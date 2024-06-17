Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.70. 140,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 591,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $679.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 229,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

