Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Down 20.0 %

NASDAQ:ROCLW opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.