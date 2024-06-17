Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Down 20.0 %
NASDAQ:ROCLW opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
About Roth Ch Acquisition V
