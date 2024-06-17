RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $906,250.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXST traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 742,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,805. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $8,226,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in RxSight in the first quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

