RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $906,250.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
RxSight Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RXST traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 742,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,805. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.22.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RxSight
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $8,226,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in RxSight in the first quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RxSight
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.