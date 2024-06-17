Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2,890.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,012.40.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $1,495.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,428.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,061.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -223.21 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 688 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $72,979,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.