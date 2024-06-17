Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $653.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $518.52. 4,541,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.09. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

