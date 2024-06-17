Shake Shack (SHAK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):

6/13/2024 – Shake Shack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Shake Shack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Shake Shack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Shake Shack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 584,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,832. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

