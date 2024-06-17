Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON NWF opened at GBX 200 ($2.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.12. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.88 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.28.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

