Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Grows By 23.2%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $51.29 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

