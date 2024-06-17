Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Grows By 27.4%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 829,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.86% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Altamira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

