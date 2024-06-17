Short Interest in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Grows By 28.7%

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 531,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

