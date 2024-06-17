Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Declines By 11.7%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 833,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 363,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $80.96.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.10) by $4.15. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.72% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

