Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Increases By 13.0%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 999,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of AXT by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI remained flat at $3.63 during trading on Monday. 117,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,812. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

