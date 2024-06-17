Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Decreases By 7.8%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 31,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,081 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,967,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,365. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

