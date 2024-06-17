Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Grows By 9.8%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,502 shares of company stock worth $292,019 in the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYRN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

