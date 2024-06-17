Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Grows By 9.8%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,502 shares of company stock worth $292,019 in the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.
Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.34.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
