Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Increases By 28.2%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,490 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CNO traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 178,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.