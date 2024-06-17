Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Decreases By 14.7%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 579,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BBCP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $347.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBCP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBCP

Insider Activity

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.