Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Drops By 15.4%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,991,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 2,354,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 642.4 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FANUF traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.67. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$24.10 and a 12-month high of C$36.88.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

