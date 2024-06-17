Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Drops By 15.4%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,991,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 2,354,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 642.4 days.
Fanuc Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FANUF traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.67. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$24.10 and a 12-month high of C$36.88.
About Fanuc
