Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Expands By 18.1%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fast Retailing Price Performance
Fast Retailing stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 52,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $32.08.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fast Retailing
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.