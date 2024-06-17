Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Expands By 18.1%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fast Retailing Price Performance

Fast Retailing stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 52,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.