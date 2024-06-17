Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Expands By 27.9%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

