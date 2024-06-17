Short Interest in Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Expands By 26.0%

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fundamental Global Trading Down 5.8 %

Fundamental Global stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.54. Fundamental Global has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

