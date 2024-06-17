Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Increases By 20.7%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GCC Stock Performance
Shares of GCWOF stock remained flat at $9.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. GCC has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.
GCC Company Profile
