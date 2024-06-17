Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Declines By 19.6%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. 43,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,928. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

