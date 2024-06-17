Short Interest in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Declines By 14.6%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 835,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 258,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,937. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

