Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Drops By 20.3%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,622,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 3,291,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 639.6 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
IVBXF stock remained flat at $4.93 during midday trading on Monday. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Innovent Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
About Innovent Biologics
