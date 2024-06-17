Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Decreases By 13.4%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 520,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $16,226,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $2,199,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 145,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.