Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Expands By 20.3%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE VKQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.04. 100,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,331. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 46.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,345 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

