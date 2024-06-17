Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Drops By 14.9%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. 173,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,487. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $50.75.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
