Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Drops By 14.9%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. 173,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,487. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

