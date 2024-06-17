Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Declines By 18.3%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 724,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,352. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

Read Our Latest Report on JACK

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 270,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.