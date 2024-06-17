Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expands By 24.8%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,495 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 111,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 85,854 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRP shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. 256,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,669. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.67%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Featured Stories

