Short Interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Grows By 19.0%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.34. 717,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,374. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.16, a PEG ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. nCino has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at $39,894,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,015,064 shares of company stock valued at $98,957,740 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $60,703,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.