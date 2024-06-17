Short Interest in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Rises By 19.0%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,820,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.52.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,361,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,333. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

