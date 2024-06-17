Short Interest in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Declines By 15.9%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 682,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL opened at $4.50 on Monday. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,360 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

