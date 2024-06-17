Short Interest in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Increases By 19.8%

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.6 %

OSK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.18. 317,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.50. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $80.07 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

