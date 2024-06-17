Short Interest in Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Rises By 27.3%

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Peruvian Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DUVNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Peruvian Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About Peruvian Metals
