Short Interest in Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Rises By 27.3%

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Peruvian Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DUVNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Peruvian Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

