Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expands By 20.0%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
