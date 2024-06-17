Short Interest in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rises By 19.5%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Qualys Trading Down 0.1 %

QLYS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,901. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,832. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Qualys by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 59,755 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

