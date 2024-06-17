Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Grows By 19.5%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,602,000 after buying an additional 1,226,496 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 893,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 887,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after buying an additional 842,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.