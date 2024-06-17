Siacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $240.15 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $240.15 million and $12.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,301.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00600839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00111683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00034574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00262703 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00066363 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,537,045,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,509,303,671 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

