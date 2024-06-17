Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

SVM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 558,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,170. The company has a market cap of $609.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.30. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

