SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $498.04 million and $122.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,039.38 or 0.99937631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005140 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00080049 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,831.1911306 with 1,287,276,643.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60015138 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $51,027,709.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.