Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 490,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 270,752 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 889,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,358,299. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

